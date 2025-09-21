Assam: Baksa District Administration conducts final inspection ahead of BTC elections

In a proactive move to ensure smooth and transparent elections, District Commissioner Gautam Das today, September 21, conducted a thorough inspection of the polling arrangements in Baksa district ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections scheduled for tomorrow.





The district commissioner was accompanied by Election Observer Pranjal Choudhary during the visit to Mushalpur School Playground, a key venue for election-related activities. ADC i/c SDO Rituttom Bora also joined the inspection.





During the on-site assessment, officials reviewed the preparedness of the venue, focusing on logistics, security, and voter facilitation measures. The inspection underscores the district administration’s commitment to conducting free, fair, and peaceful elections while ensuring that all necessary arrangements are in place for voters and polling personnel alike.





The administration has assured the public of uninterrupted and transparent election processes and called upon voters to participate responsibly.