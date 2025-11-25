Assam: Baksa gets new gender resource centre to strengthen community support for women

In a significant step towards strengthening gender-responsive community support, District Commissioner Gautam Das on Tuesday, November 25 inaugurated the Pahi Gender Resource Centre under the Block Mission Management Unit of the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) in Baksa district.

The centre has been established as a dedicated platform for Community Institutions to voice gender-related concerns, interact with service providers, and access support from various line departments. It seeks to address the systemic and social barriers that contribute to gender-based violence, discrimination, and exclusion of women and marginalised groups.

Designed to function as a one-stop facilitation hub, the Pahi Gender Resource Centre will provide both direct and referral-based services. These include information dissemination, survivor support during redressal processes, and coordinated referrals to police, medical facilities, legal authorities, counsellors, One Stop Centres, and the Women and Child Development Department.

The centre will further organise legal literacy sessions, rights awareness camps, and extend support in linking individuals and families to social security schemes. Basic counselling and emotional healing services will also be offered to survivors of violence and other vulnerable individuals.

Officials said the new centre will play a critical role in creating safer, more informed, and gender-sensitive communities across the district