Assam: Baksa launches entrepreneurship development programme for 1438 CMAAA 2.0 beneficiaries

The district administration on Wednesday launched a three-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) for beneficiaries under CMAAA 2.0, with the inaugural session held at Baksa Polytechnic, the nodal institute for conducting the training programme.

A total of 1,438 beneficiaries from Baksa district will undergo the training in 31 batches between July 8 and July 31, 2026. The programme aims to equip participants with entrepreneurial knowledge and practical skills to support self-employment and promote sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Inaugurating the programme, District Commissioner Kimnei Changsan, IAS, encouraged the beneficiaries to make effective use of the training to develop entrepreneurial capabilities and establish successful enterprises.

Addressing the participants, Changsan said that CMAAA 2.0 is not merely a financial assistance scheme but an initiative designed to empower aspiring entrepreneurs, generate employment opportunities and strengthen the local economy. She expressed confidence that the training would provide beneficiaries with the knowledge, skills and motivation required to pursue entrepreneurship and contribute to the district's economic development.

The inaugural session was attended by EM Augustus Tigga, MCLA Ridip Kumar Deka, General Manager of the District Industries and Commerce Centre (DICC) Salim Reza, along with officials of the DICC and other concerned departments.