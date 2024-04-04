The Baksa Police, under the leadership of SDPO Salbari and IC Bansbari PP, apprehended two individuals red-handed in a drug transaction. Acting on reliable information, the team intercepted Fulchand Ravi Das while he was attempting to sell 5 kg of Ganja to Sonauddin in the Gobardhana Police Station area.

Upon further investigation, the police conducted a thorough search of Fulchand Ravi Das's residence in Chunbari, leading to the discovery and seizure of an additional 692 grams of Ganja. The total quantity of the contraband recovered amounted to 5.692 kilograms.

The individuals involved in the illicit transaction have been identified as Fulchand Ravi Das, son of Mangal Ravi Das from Chunbari village, and Sonauddin, son of Abdul Matin from Alengmari village, both falling under the jurisdiction of the Gobardhana Police Station.