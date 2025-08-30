Assam: Ban imposed on carrying licensed arms in Kokrajhar ahead of BTC elections

Ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections scheduled for September 22, the District Magistrate of Kokrajhar has imposed a ban on carrying licensed arms across the district.



The order, issued under Section 163 of the BNSS, 1973, came into effect on August 28 and will remain valid until the conclusion of the election process.



According to the directive, police personnel, army and paramilitary forces on election duty, and sportspersons affiliated with the National Rifle Association who require rifles for sporting purposes are exempted from the ban, provided they furnish valid documents.



The ex-parte order was issued citing the need to maintain law and order, ensure public peace, and guarantee the smooth conduct of the BTC elections.



The District Magistrate further stated that any person aggrieved by the order may seek rescinding, alteration, modification, or exemption during its enforcement.