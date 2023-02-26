Mahabahu Shilpakala Kendra, a new institute for fine arts and painting, was inaugurated at RK Mission Road in Dhubri on February 26.

The institute was inaugurated by delegates from Bangladesh and North Bengal, who also conducted an unconfined workshop in fine arts and painting.

The inauguration ceremony was marked by a cultural event, which was attended by distinguished guests such as Istiaque Talukdar and Mohammad Mehdi Hassan from Bangladesh, Rathindra Nath Saha and Bimal Dey Sarkar from Coochbehar, and Jibon Barman from Dinhata, among others.

Tarun Mitra, a reputed artist from Dhubri town, founded the institute, which saw over 150 members attending the ceremony. During the workshop, more than 50 participants from Dhubri and North Bengal learned new techniques and skills in fine arts and painting.

The institute is expected to promote the art and culture of the region and provide a platform for budding artists to showcase their talents.