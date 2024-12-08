A Bangladeshi national was apprehended near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Sribhumi district on Sunday and subsequently sent back to Bangladesh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed. However, details about the exact entry route or sector were not disclosed.

In a statement on X, Sarma praised the vigilance along the international border, which led to the swift action.

"Displaying alertness along the Indo-Bangladesh border, a Bangladeshi national was apprehended near the International border and pushed back across the border," Sarma said.

The incident comes amid rising tensions following recent reports of religious persecution in Bangladesh. Earlier this month, the Sribhumi District Hotel Association imposed a temporary ban on Bangladeshi nationals staying in local hotels, citing concerns over minority harassment in the neighbouring country.

The ban gained momentum after the arrest of ISKCON member Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu in Bangladesh, which intensified calls for action. The All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association has also joined the protest, halting services for Bangladeshi citizens until conditions improve.

The associations emphasised that the measures are temporary and aimed at drawing attention to the safety and rights of religious minorities in Bangladesh. While reaffirming India’s commitment to secular values, the groups condemned the ongoing violence as "alarming and unacceptable."