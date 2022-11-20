Assam Police on November 20 apprehended a Bangladeshi national in the state's South Salmara Mankachar district along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to police, the Bangladeshi national, identified as Robin Miya, was arrested during a joint operation of Assam Police and Border Security Force (BSF).

Acting on a tip-off, troops of BSF and South Salmara Mankachar district police carried out a joint operation at the Kukurmara area in the neighbouring district.

''We received information last night that some drugs were kept hidden in the Kukurmara Char area following which BSF along with Police carried out an operation in the area. We didn't recover any drugs from the area, however, we nabbed a person who is a Bangladeshi national,'' said a police official.

The Police official further informed that the Bangladeshi national is in their custody and we will be taking up action as per law.

''On the night of November 18, he had entered India under a bridge on the border and took shelter at Noor Abedin's house,'' the police official added.