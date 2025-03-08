In its ongoing efforts against illegal infiltration, Assam police on March 7 caught one Bangladesh national and sent back across the border.



Praising the efforts of Assam Police, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X and wrote, "Monitored. Caught. Pushed Back.

That's

@assampolice's strong strategy to keep our borders infiltration free.

Following this strong stance, one Bangaladesh national, 🇧🇩Ashraful Haque was caught and sent back across the border.

Good job!"

Earlier, Assam police forces successfully intercepted four Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross illegally into India along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Rofiqul Kalam, Muskan, Abdul Rahman, and Aktar Hussain. Following their detention, all four were promptly returned across the border in accordance with established protocols.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the operation on social media, emphasising the vigilance of state security forces.

"We are alert 24/7 to safeguard our borders," Sarma stated in his post, underlined the administration's commitment to border security.