In a recent incident that has raised security concerns along the India-Bangladesh border, a Bangladeshi national named Imdadul Haque was detained by Indian authorities at Golakganj Railway Station on Sunday in Dhubri.

Imdadul Haque, son of Mohammad Farman Ali hailing from Bidyananda Gaon in 10 No. Kaladaha Union under Fulberia Police Station, in Mymensingh district of Bangladesh, reportedly entered India three to four ago, through the heavily monitored India-Bangladesh border adjoining Bipinganj Mukti Yodha Border, in Meghalaya and travelled towards Delhi.

From there, he reportedly made his way back to the Sealdah then Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati, where he boarded a train heading towards Dhubri. Fellow passengers observed Imdadul's behaviour on the train and described it as peculiar, even “whirlwind-like,” which attracted further scrutiny. His actions sparked unease among passengers, who noted erratic behaviour, including instances that suggested he might be suffering from mental health issues.



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Upon reaching Fakiragram Railway Station, Imdadul eventually disembarked at Golakganj Railway Station, where he was subsequently detained by Golakganj Police. Authorities acted on suspicions of possible involvement in suspicious activities and concerns that he might pose a risk to public safety.

The incident has highlighted the challenges involved in managing cross-border security, particularly when individuals with potential mental health issues are involved. Authorities in Golakganj have since placed Imdadul in a detention facility as they work to verify his identity and assess his intentions in India.

The BSF and Indian authorities have expressed their commitment to investigating the matter thoroughly, with a focus on determining whether there is any connection to cross-border manipulation or if Imdadul's actions were solely influenced by mental instability.

Further developments are expected as investigations proceed, and mental health experts assess his condition.