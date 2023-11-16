One Bangladeshi national was held by the troops of Border Security Force on November 15 after the Bangladeshi national entered Assam after swimming across the Kushiyara River.

As per sources, the arrested Bangladeshi national has been identified as Pranjit Roy, a resident of Jakiganj in Bangladesh.

The BSF detained the Bangladeshi national and lodged a complaint with the Sadar police station in Karimganj.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Pratap Das while speaking to the media said, “He was apprehended by BSF. His name is Pranjit Roy, S/O Satyendra Roy, resident of Jakiganj, Bangladesh. A case has been registered against the arrested person. He revealed that he came here to meet his relatives”.

The Police is currently interrogating the arrested person and further details on his motive behind entering India shall be revealed.

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