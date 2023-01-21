Guwahati Police on January 21 apprehended one Bangladeshi national, who entered Assam by crossing the barbed wire placed along the Assam-Bangladesh border.

As per reports, the arrested person identified as as Abdul Amin Lotar, a resident of Sumanganj district, Bangladesh, had created one fake Aadhaar card showing his address as Bechamari, Nagaon in Assam before entering the country.

''Using that fake Aadhaar card, the person visited Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir looking out for work,'' the reports claimed.

The youth has been kept in the custody of Chandmari Police Station for further questioning.



It is noteworthy, Tripura Police detained 10 suspected Bangladeshi nationals from Bisramganja under Tripura's Sepahijala district on January 14.

Sources said that they had a quarrel with the bus conductor over the fare of the bus.

Following this, the bus driver and the people informed the police and over this, and the police detained them.

During preliminary interrogation, they admitted that they are Bangladeshi nationals and residents of the Khahrachari district of Bangladesh.

Raju Baidya, second officer of Bisramganja police station, said that a case has been filed against the Bangladeshi nationals under Section 3 of the Indian Passport Act.



Also read : Tripura police detains 10 suspected Bangladeshi nationals