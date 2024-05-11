The Border Security Force (BSF) on May 11 apprehended a Bangladeshi national identified as Sahib Uddin (28) in Karimganj. The arrest occurred when Uddin illicitly entered Indian territory by crossing the Kushiyara River.

During the operation, BSF personnel recovered several Indian items, including bottles of foreign liquor, from the apprehended youth. Sahib Uddin hails from Sylhet district of Bangladesh.

Following thorough questioning by the BSF intelligence department, Sahib Uddin was subsequently handed over to local police.

Notably, the absence of barbed wire fencing in this particular border segment has facilitated the unchecked movement of individuals from Bangladesh.