Ashok Roy Choudhury, a Silchar-based banker working in Karnataka, was found dead inside a train toilet.

According to sources, the victim, Ashok, went missing on March 26.

On Sunday afternoon, his corpse was retrieved from the Yeshvantpur-Shivamoga (Shimoga) Intercity Express train's lavatory.

During normal duties, the cleaning staff noticed that a toilet aboard the train leaving Shimoga at 3.30 PM was locked from the inside.

The train workers then smashed open the lavatory door and discovered Roy Choudhury's body inside. The deceased's identification was confirmed by Shimoga police as Roy Choudhury. According to early findings, the cause of death was a major cardiac arrest.

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Ashok Roy Choudhury is a resident near the Silchar National Highway. He worked for Union Bank and was based in Shimoga. Last year, he married Anushka Chakraborty, a research researcher at Assam University, Silchar.

Previously, the couple lived in Shimoga.

Anushka was in Silchar lately for an academic project. She left Silchar for Bengaluru on Saturday. Ashok, on the other hand, took the Intercity Express to see his wife.

Anushka allegedly contacted her husband shortly before her aircraft from Kolkata took off, and he reportedly answered her call. Ashok's mother, who resides in Silchar, also contacted her son on Saturday at 3 p.m. when he was on the train.

Since then, Ashok has remained completely silent, while his phone has continued to ring.

Ashok's elder brother and retired Cachar College instructor Professor Apurba Chakraborty had already arrived in Shimoga.

