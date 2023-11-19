In a crucial development today, Assam Police at the Churaibari watch post seized illegal goods valued at Rs 1 crore, which were being transported to Tripura from Guwahati.

Churaibari, which shares an interstate border with Tripura and Assam, was the scene of this major bust. The officers intercepted a fourteen-wheeler potato lorry with the registration number RJ 04 GB 3615.

Upon inspection, they found a secret chamber under stacks of potato sacks, hiding 12,500 bottles of the notorious Phensidyl.

The driver of the truck identified as Chena Ram has been arrested by Karimganj Police and further investigation into the seizure has been initiated.

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