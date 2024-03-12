Alert troops of Assam Police team in Assam's in Chudaibari, Karimganj, seized intoxicating cough syrup worth Rs 1 crore during a Naka checking on March 12.

A total of 9700 bottles of ESKUF and PHENSEDYL were found, packed in 193 cartoons, aboard a truck during a routine check at the Assam Tripura Border Churaibari Police checkpoint (WB/ 47/ 2103).

The truck's driver, Sadananda Roy, and another individual, Sagnoy Roy, were arrested at the scene.

Reports suggest that the arrested individuals are originally from West Bengal.

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