Assam: Banned cough syrup bottles worth Rs 1 crore seized in Karimganj, 2 held
Alert troops of Assam Police team in Assam's in Chudaibari, Karimganj, seized intoxicating cough syrup worth Rs 1 crore during a Naka checking on March 12.
Advertisement
Alert troops of Assam Police team in Assam's in Chudaibari, Karimganj, seized intoxicating cough syrup worth Rs 1 crore during a Naka checking on March 12.
A total of 9700 bottles of ESKUF and PHENSEDYL were found, packed in 193 cartoons, aboard a truck during a routine check at the Assam Tripura Border Churaibari Police checkpoint (WB/ 47/ 2103).
The truck's driver, Sadananda Roy, and another individual, Sagnoy Roy, were arrested at the scene.
Reports suggest that the arrested individuals are originally from West Bengal.
Also read: Assam: Congress leads protest against CAA in Barpeta, confrontation erupts
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today