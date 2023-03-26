In a major breakthrough, the Karimganj Police has seized banned drugs worth around Rs 30 crore in an anti-drug operation. Acting on a tip-off by Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das, the police recovered eighty thousand Yaba tablets and 220 packets of suspected heroin from an oil tank of a ten-wheeler (TR/02/D/1691) from Mizoram in the Karimganj bypass area.

The seized heroin weighs around three kg, and the driver of the truck, Shafiq Mia, and handyman Ramnath Goyala, were arrested. The house of the drug owner, Ubaidullah, was also raided in Udaipur, Tripura, and the police found a large quantity of drugs.

The arrested persons have been produced before the court, and the police are continuing their investigation to uncover more information about the illegal drug trade.

Earlier on March 9, the Karimganj Police made a major drug bust and apprehended three alleged drug peddlers in the district, seizing drugs worth Rs 10 crore from them.

The operation was led by the newly appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) Partha Pratim Das, who intercepted a vehicle with registration number AS 10 F 5299. Upon searching, the police team found 100 soap boxes containing the drugs coming from Mizoram and arrested the three peddlers identified as Kabir Ahmed, Altaf Uddin, and Qadir.

The drugs weighed around 1.27 kilograms, as per the police. The suspects are currently being interrogated for further details.

In another major breakthrough, the Nagaon Police seized 18 kg of heroin in a late-night raid at Jakhalabandha in Kaliabor on March 5. According to reports, the drugs were brought in a Honda City car from Nagaland.

The operation was led by Additional Superintendent of Police of Nagaon Police's Crime Branch Rupjyoti Kalita, Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rupam Bordoloi, and In-charge of Jakhalabandha, Pawan Kalita.

The police also arrested the driver of the Honda City vehicle. The value of the drugs supplied in the registered vehicle in West Bengal is estimated to be over Rs 20 crore in the smuggled market.