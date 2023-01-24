The pro-scribed armed militant groups, United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I), NSCN and GRPN have called for an 18 hours bandh over entire Northeast on January 26.

ULFA-I has asked people to remain indoors and mark the day as a protest on the occasion of ‘Republic Day’.

In an official statement, the outfit slamming the celebrations of R-day, requested all to boycott the occasion.

''Essential services such as relief works, medical, electricity, water supply, fire services, and press shall remain outside the purview of the general strike,'' the statement added.

Notably, the proscribed and powerful Coordination Committee (CorCom), a conglomerate of six militant outfits announced to boycott of the Republic Day Celebrations on January 26 and called for an 18-hour shutdown in Manipur, commencing from midnight of January 25.

The statement issued by the CorCom publicity committee stated that the total shutdown will be imposed from midnight of January 25, and will culminate at 6 PM on January 26.

The CorCom has six outlawed outfits currently-KCP, KYKL, PREPAK, PREPAK (Pro), RPF, and UNLF, and has been fighting for the restoration of the sovereignty of Manipur.

However, rituals, water supply, health, and emergency services have been exempted from the purview of the shutdown, the statement stated.

Asserting that the people of Manipur have no reason to be happy for being a full-fledged state of India and should not join the R Day celebrations, the statement reminded that the past history proved that ‘Manipur/Kangleipak’ remained a sovereign nation and regained its independence from the colonial British in 1947, one day ahead of India’s but never became a part of India.



Also read : Manipur: Seven militant outfits call 18-hour shutdown on Republic Day