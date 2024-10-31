Two persons from Manipur were arrested after Yaba tablets, a narcotics substance, valued at Rs 10 crore, were recovered from their possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Thursday.

The arrests and recovery were made during a routine checking exercise in Dillai Tiniali area on Wednesday evening.

"Our team searched a vehicle and recovered 25 bundles of Yaba tablets kept in a hidden chamber," the official said.

A couple from Manipur, who was in the vehicle, was arrested, he added. Yaba tablets are illegal in India as these contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.



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