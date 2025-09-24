Assam bans Shyamkanu Mahanta from all state events, cuts financial ties

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a complete ban on Shyamkanu Mahanta and associated organisations from conducting events in Assam, marking the state government's strongest action yet in connection with beloved singer Zubeen Garg's tragic death in Singapore.

"The State Government has decided to prohibit Shri Syamkanu Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within the State of Assam. Further, the State Government will not provide any financial grant, advertisement, or sponsorship to any event with which he is associated, either directly or indirectly," Sarma tweeted on September 24.

"The State Government will also request the Government of India not to extend any financial assistance or sponsorship to him in any manner," he added.

The sweeping restrictions come as multiple FIRs have been filed against Mahanta, chief organiser of the North East India Festival, and Sidharth Sarma, Garg's manager, following the singer's death during a yacht outing in Singapore.

The development reflects mounting public anger across Assam, where Garg was revered not merely as an entertainer but as a cultural icon who gave voice to the people's aspirations. His sudden death has sparked intense scrutiny over the circumstances surrounding the Singapore trip and questions about safety protocols.

Mahanta had earlier claimed that Garg went on the yacht trip with local Assamese community members, stating that festival organisers had no prior knowledge of the outing. This explanation has failed to satisfy public demands for accountability, with social media campaigns calling for justice and holding both Mahanta and Sarma morally responsible for the tragedy.

Just yesterday, Assam witnessed unprecedented scenes as the legendary singer was laid to rest with full state honours at Kamarkuchi NC village. True to his 2019 prophecy that "entire Assam has to sing this song" when referring to his masterpiece "Mayabini," the haunting melody played continuously during cremation ceremonies.

The funeral procession resembled a cultural pilgrimage, with Chief Minister Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and countless celebrities joining ordinary citizens in bidding farewell. Garg's sister Palme Borthakur performed the sacred mukhagni ritual alongside his protégé Rahul Gautam, while his wife Garima Saikia Garg participated in the ceremonies amid Vedic hymns and ceremonial gun salutes.