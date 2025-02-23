The Barak-Brahmaputra Express, travelling from Shillong to Tinusukia, faced an unprecedented delay after a wave of smoke erupted in the train at Assam's Bihara Railway Station.

Following the incident, the Northeast Frontier Railway clarified that the incident was caused by some break binding issue.

The train was going from Silchar to Tinusukia when smoke erupted in the wheels of the train in Cachar.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Northeast Frontier Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), said that there was smoke due to brake binding in the wheel of one of the sleeper coaches of train 15641.

"Brake binding happens when the brakes grip the wheels too tightly, leading to smoke. The issue was immediately attended, and train left Bihara station, after a delay of around 45 minutes. There is no cause for concern," Sharma said.

Earlier on January 22, some passengers of the Pushpak Express--which was bound for Mumbai from Lucknow--jumped off the train after an alarm chain-pulling incident. They were then run over by the Karnataka Express on an adjacent track in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

A total of 13 people died in the incident.