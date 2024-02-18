The Barak Civil Body condemned the NIT Silchar incident in which a group of inebriated students allegedly attacked the mess workers at Boys Hostel No. 7 on February 16.

Questioning the role of the authorities, Shankar Dey, secretary-in-chief of Barak Civil Society, strongly condemned the Silchar NIT incident and said that there have been similar incidents of students engaging in fights at NIT in the past as well. The NIT authorities had taken action against several students but mysteriously all the students were later acquitted by the authorities.

Shankar Dey, editor-in-chief of Barak Civil Body, demanded the intervention of the central and state governments in this regard and demanded action against the accused students.

For the unversed, A shocking incident took place at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar on February 16, 2024, where a group of intoxicated students reportedly assaulted mess workers at Boys Hostel No. 7, according to sources.

The incident happened around 10:30 PM, causing distress across the campus. Witnesses described a distressing scene where the students, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, physically and verbally abused the mess workers.

The workers, merely performing their duties, became the targets of the students' aggression. In response, the mess workers have decided to file an official FIR against the involved students. Sources suggest that the inebriated students caused significant damage to the hostel’s mess area.

The reasons behind the attack are still unclear, with initial reports suggesting personal conflicts or impulsiveness fueled by alcohol and drug consumption. The incident has led to widespread discussions among the student body, with many condemning their peers' actions and advocating for unity and respect within the campus community.

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