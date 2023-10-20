Barak Democratic Front (BDF) Chief Pradip Dutta Roy has issued a fervent call to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and both the central and state governments, urging them to address the threat posed by the banned terrorist organization ULFA (Independent) to the safety and security of Bengali-speaking people in Assam. Roy stated the need for immediate action, warning that the BDF would take the matter to the Supreme Court if the government failed to act.

The concern stems from the recent ultimatum issued by ULFA (Independent), threatening the Bengali-speaking population in Assam with a 60-day deadline. Roy said, "It is the solemn duty of the state government and the central government to protect the rights and lives of Bengali-speaking people in Assam, and we hope they will take this matter seriously."

He continued, "One faction of ULFA has already shown a willingness to engage in peace talks, but the other faction, ULFA (Independent), is not inclined to join the path of dialogue. They should reconsider and come forward for peaceful negotiations. ULFA (I) has been advocating for a separate sovereign state, an idea that is unrealistic and unattainable. They have no right to speak on behalf of Bengali-speaking people in Assam."

Pradip Dutta Roy also touched upon the issue of a separate Barak land, saying that the demand for separation would not arise if the genuine demands of the people were met. He stressed that the priority was ensuring the safety and well-being of the Bengali-speaking population and that separatism was not the desired outcome.