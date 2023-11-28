A 10-member delegation from the Barak Democratic Front (BDF) on November 28 submitted a comprehensive memorandum to the Office of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, pressing for the segregation of Barak. The delegation highlighted the persistent issues faced by the marginalized and neglected community in Assam and expressed disappointment over the lack of positive responses from the government despite repeated appeals and protests over the past two years.

Joydeep Bhattacharya, Chief Convener of BDF's Media Cell, spoke at the occasion, emphasizing that the purpose of their visit to the capital was to inform the central government about the genuine problems faced by the people of Barak in a democratic manner. He stressed the democratic right to communicate the sufferings, deprivations, and discrimination faced by the Barak community to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.

The memorandum presented a historical account of the continuous neglect of the Bengali people and the Bangla language in Assam, along with a chronicle of movements for the separation of Barak since independence. Bhattacharya underscored critical issues such as the detention of Bengali Hindus in camps, deprivation of government job seekers in Barak, the closure of major industries, including paper mills, and the crippled communication systems and civic facilities.

The memorandum highlighted various challenges, including the stalled progress on The Silchar Saurashtra Highway, the delayed initiation of a multi-model logistics park, the absence of a High Court branch in Barak, and negligence in the development of tourism. The BDF delegation called attention to the reluctance to build the Chandranathpur Lanka alternative railway, among other concerns.

Tomorrow, at the Press Club of India, the BDF delegation plans to present their case for Barak's separation and the creation of a Purvanchal state to the people of Delhi and the entire nation. They expressed hope that the Honorable Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister would seriously consider their demands and take immediate positive steps in this regard.

Notable members present in the BDF delegation included Chief Convener Pradeep Dattaray, Hrishikesh Dey, Khaydem Kanta Singh, Akmal Hossain Barbhuiyan, Nirmal Barman, Kalparnab Gupta, Minhaj Uddin Laskar, Pramod Srivastava, Raju Sinha, and others.