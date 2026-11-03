Barak Valley Police seized 470 cartons of cough syrup during a late-night operation on November 3 at Balachara Toll Gate on the Silchar–Haflong National Highway in Assam’s Barak Valley area, News Daily 24 reported.

According to the report, the cough syrup was allegedly being transported secretly in a truck carrying sugar.

Police from Borkhola apprehended the truck driver and the handyman in connection with the seizure. Both were arrested and further investigation is underway.

Further details, including the quantity of cough syrup and the identities of the arrested persons, are yet to be disclosed.