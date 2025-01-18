Barpeta district is making remarkable strides in achieving its paddy procurement target for 2025.

This was disclosed during a meeting held on January 17, 2025, chaired by Additional District Commissioner (Agriculture), Jayanta Bora, ACS.

The meeting also included the District Agriculture Officer (DAO) and various key stakeholders.

Compared to the previous year, the district has shown significant improvement. At this point last year, only 13% of the target had been met. This year, the figure stands at an impressive 35%. "We have so far procured 6,700 MT of paddy out of our target of 18,000 MT," announced ADC Jayanta Bora.

To maintain the momentum and prevent disruptions in the paddy procurement process, several key measures were outlined at the meeting. The ADC emphasized, "We have decided that the lifting of rice from FCI godowns will be expedited to facilitate an uninterrupted paddy procurement chain."



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The government’s paddy procurement mechanism aims to minimize the influence of middlemen and unauthorized traders in the market. Farmers registered with the system can sell their paddy at the nearest Paddy Procurement Centres (PPCs) at a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹2300 per quintal. Procurement is carried out through three key agencies—AFC-SCL, FCI, and NAFED—across six PPCs in the district.

District Agriculture Officer Munindra Basumatary highlighted the reasons behind the increased farmer participation. "Notably, the procurement price has been raised this year, which has encouraged more farmers to sell their paddy to the PPCs," he said.

With these concerted efforts and robust mechanisms in place, Barpeta district is on track to achieve its procurement goals for the year, ensuring better returns for farmers and a more streamlined paddy market.