The Barpeta district administration has restricted all departmental and private ferry and boat services across the district after 4 PM daily, citing public safety concerns following a boat collision at Bohori Ghat that left 15 people injured.

The order was issued by District Commissioner and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chairman Nabadeep Pathak under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. It came into immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders.

The restriction has been imposed in view of the risks associated with ferry operations during late evening and night hours, including reduced visibility, winter fog and other navigational hazards.

As per the order, all ferry operators, lessees and boat owners must complete their final trips and suspend operations by 4 PM. No vessel will be allowed to carry passengers beyond the stipulated time, except in special circumstances with prior permission from the competent authority.

The administration has also directed operators to ensure that all boats engaged in ferry services have valid licences and adequate safety equipment.

Circle Officers, Inland Water Transport (IWT) officials, Sectional Officers and other concerned authorities have been instructed to enforce the restrictions strictly at ferry ghats under their respective jurisdictions.

The order further states that ferry services must be suspended immediately during heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds, poor visibility or whenever a weather warning is issued by the competent authority.

The administration has warned that violations or negligence in enforcing the directions will invite strict action under the Disaster Management Act and other applicable laws.

The restrictions follow a collision between boats at Bohori Ghat under Chenga Revenue Circle. A team led by District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak, accompanied by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ditimoni Pegu, Additional District Commissioner Namrata Das and other officials, visited the site to assess the situation.

A total of 15 people sustained minor injuries in the collision and received medical attention. No deaths or property damage were reported.

Preliminary findings indicated that the private boats involved in the collision were operating without valid licences and the required safety measures.