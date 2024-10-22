The illegal lottery trade continues to flourish in Assam's Barpeta district, defying both a Gauhati High Court ban and the state government's public stance against such operations. The situation has sparked concerns about possible administrative negligence and raised questions about law enforcement effectiveness in the region.

The Gauhati High Court imposed a comprehensive ban on all lottery operations in October 2024, responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that highlighted violations of the Lotteries Regulation Act, 1998. Despite this clear directive, popular games like the Nagaland Dear State Lottery, West Bengal State Lottery, and Teer remain openly available in Barpeta, with the controversial Rs. 12 Ending Lottery drawing particular criticism for alleged result manipulation.

Key investigation findings

Multiple unauthorised websites, including panjabdata.in, bhutandata.in, lotterybutan.com, northlottery.com, and lotterybhutan.in, operate without legal authorisation

Investigation reveals deliberate result manipulation favouring operators over participants

Lottery mafia kingpin Badal Saha identified as chief operator, working with accomplices Sujit, Madhu Sutradhar, and Pranab Talukdar

Administrative controversy

The situation has become particularly contentious given that Barpeta's Superintendent of Police, Sushanta Biswa Sarma, is the younger brother of Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. Despite this high-level connection and the Chief Minister's public commitments to combat illegal gambling, enforcement actions remain notably absent.

"No illegal activities would be tolerated under this administration," the Chief Minister had previously declared, promising stringent action against violators. However, the contrast between these statements and ground reality in Barpeta has fueled speculation about possible interference or selective enforcement.

Widespread impact

The illegal operations primarily target vulnerable populations from low-income backgrounds, who lose savings to rigged systems offering false hopes of financial improvement. The syndicate's reach extends beyond Assam through online platforms, making enforcement increasingly challenging.

Civil society organisations have called for an independent investigation into the district administration's handling of the situation. Allegations suggest that:

Local authorities may be complicit or negligent in enforcing the court's orders

The lottery mafia maintains significant influence over local administration

Enforcement mechanisms show systematic failures in addressing the issue

Looking ahead

While the High Court continues monitoring the situation, the complex web of political, personal, and criminal interests presents significant challenges to resolution. The coming weeks will prove crucial in determining whether state authorities can effectively dismantle the illegal lottery syndicate and restore public faith in law enforcement.