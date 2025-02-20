The Barpeta District Administration has pledged to implement stringent measures to curb animal cruelty, reinforcing the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

A high-level meeting was convened earlier this week at the District Commissioner's Office to address this issue. The meeting was chaired by Additional District Commissioner Jayanta Bora and attended by key officials, including the Joint Director of Health (I/c), the District Veterinary Officer (DVO), the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), police officials, and representatives from various NGOs.

As part of the initiative, an extensive public awareness campaign will be launched immediately. "Our outreach efforts will focus on government offices and public health institutions, including Circle Offices, Block Offices, and medical institutions. Flyers outlining the dos and don'ts of animal welfare will be distributed across the district to sensitize the public," said Bora.

One of the primary concerns highlighted by the administration is the improper transportation of livestock. The DVO emphasized that new measures will make health certification mandatory for transporting animals outside the district. Additionally, strict regulations will be enforced to prevent overloading, ensuring that vehicles adhere to specified limits for carrying animals.

ADC Jayanta Bora further underscored the importance of legal enforcement, stating, "Existing penal provisions must be implemented effectively. Circle Officers will engage with Gaon Burhas, while Agricultural Development Officers will work closely with farmers to raise awareness about humane treatment of animals."

The distribution of educational materials will be executed at the grassroots level through a coordinated effort involving BDO offices, GP secretaries, and panchayat bodies. Gaon Pradhans and ASHA workers will also play a crucial role in disseminating information and fostering awareness within their communities.

This initiative is being spearheaded by the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, under the leadership of District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS.

The campaign aligns with the Government of Assam’s broader commitment to strengthening measures against animal cruelty and ensuring the ethical treatment of animals.