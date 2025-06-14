In a culturally enriching event held at the District Library, Barpeta, Guardian Minister of Barpeta, Shri Chandra Mohan Patowary, ceremonially handed over certificates to recipients of the Artist Pension and Barxik Silpi Sanman for the financial year 2024–25.



This year, 15 distinguished artists from Barpeta district were honoured — 6 artists were conferred with the Artist Pension (Rs. 8,000 per month), and 9 artists received the Barxik Silpi Sanman (a one-time grant of Rs. 50,000). These recognitions are a tribute to the lifelong contributions of these individuals to Assam’s art and culture.



Speaking at the event, Minister Patowary emphasized the government’s commitment to honouring artistic dedication with meaningful actions. He also highlighted the state’s focus on grassroots welfare, stating, “Today, at a programme held at the Barpeta District Library Auditorium, mobile phones were distributed to Anganwadi workers under the district.” A total of 2212 smartphones across 9 ICDS projects were handed over to Anganwadi workers to strengthen service delivery and enhance communication under the Social Welfare Department.



The event was graced by the presence of the District Commissioner, Barpeta, Additional District Commissioner (Social Welfare), District Social Welfare Officer, and eminent social worker Mahen Das.



The Government of Assam, through such initiatives, continues to recognize and uplift those who serve the state’s cultural and social landscape.