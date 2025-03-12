The District Commissioner of Barpeta, Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS, has officially declared March 15, 2025, as a Local Holiday across the district in observance of the Doul-Jatra Festival of Lord Sri Krishna.



The decision follows a petition submitted by the Secretary of the Barpeta Satra Managing Committee on behalf of the people of Barpeta, recognizing the festival’s local significance.



The holiday will be applicable to all Government offices, Courts, Educational Institutions, and Banks under the Government of Assam, except for emergency services and any ongoing examinations in educational institutions.





Earlier, Assam Governor declared a local holiday on March 15, within Kamrup (Metro) district on the occasion of Doul Jatra (Holi) festival.



As per the official notification, all state government offices and educational institutions in Kamrup (Metro) will remain closed on the designated day.



Additionally, all financial institutions in the district will also observe the holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs notification dated June 8, 1957.