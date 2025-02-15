The District Commissioner of Barpeta, Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS, has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (B.N.S.S.), 2023, restricting the entry of unauthorized persons within 100 meters of examination centers during the HSLC and HS examinations.



The order aims to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the exams by preventing unauthorized gatherings and potential disruptions. The directive prohibits the entry of anyone other than candidates, examination officials, and government personnel responsible for maintaining law and order. Unauthorized individuals, including well-wishers and guardians of students, are barred from assembling near the exam venues.



Additionally, the order bans the use of loudspeakers, carrying of mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, electronic devices, weapons, and any suspicious objects within the restricted area. Traffic obstruction, illegal parking, and the operation of temporary food stalls within 50 meters of exam centers have also been prohibited.



The bursting of crackers and unauthorized entry into examination halls have been deemed punishable offenses.



The order will remain in force until the completion of the HSLC and HS examinations. The Superintendent of Police, Barpeta, has been directed to implement the restrictions in letter and spirit, and violators will face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.