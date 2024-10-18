The District Commissioner (DC) of Barpeta, Rohan Kumar Jha interacted with the local media fraternity at the DC's Office Conference Hall, on October 18.

The event was marked by a warm welcome from the President of the Barpeta Press Club, Mahananda Pathak, who presented the DC with a traditional Gamosa, symbolising goodwill and honour.

During the session, DC Jha outlined his plans for the district, expressing a commitment to improving Barpeta’s infrastructure, public services, and overall socio-economic development. He emphasised the importance of collaboration between the district administration and the media to ensure transparency and the effective dissemination of information to the public.

"The role of the press is crucial in our journey towards progress," Jha stated, underscoring his belief in the media's role as a bridge between the government and the people.

Also present at the interaction was Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kaustav Kalita, who provided an update on the ongoing ration card project in the district. Kalita assured that the initiative was progressing smoothly, with the aim of ensuring that all eligible households receive their cards promptly, thus improving access to essential commodities.

District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) Rana Saikia also attended the session, reinforcing the administration's focus on maintaining a transparent and open communication channel with the media and the public.

The media fraternity of Barpeta expressed optimism following the session, with hopes that the district, under DC Jha’s leadership, will witness significant development in the coming years.