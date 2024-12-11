District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha on Wednesday, December 11 spearheaded a surprise inspection against traffic violators in Barpeta district. The Superintendent of Police (i/c), Additional District Commissioner (Education), Additional Superintendent of Police, District Transport Officer, and other officials also took part in the operation on the outskirts of the district headquarters.

The inspection was held even as Barpeta has ramped up action against those violating traffic rules to prevent motor accidents during the picnic season. On Wednesday, those who were caught riding without helmets were handed helmets. At the same time, those who were found wearing helmets were felicitated with gamusas as a gesture of goodwill. Two-wheeler riders should always wear helmets to maximize their safety, the DC advised an erring individual.

The DTO said that the administration wanted the send out a message through the exercise. As the festive season has drawn nearer, the Transport Department has increased drives and enforcement checking, with announcements and banners at picnic spots being planned shortly. A day earlier, the DC had directed the installation of blinkers and reflectors at accident-prone zones, with the addition of rumble strips at strategic points.

Notably, the Government of Assam has announced a a 45-day mission-mode campaign from December 15, 2024, to January 31, 2025, focussing on the implementation of targeted measures to prevent road accidents.



Also read: Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma announces loan waiver for women borrowers upto Rs 50,000