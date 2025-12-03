Assam: Barpeta deputy commissioner orders strict quality checks on major road projects

Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha has directed Public Works Department officials to accelerate work on critical road construction sites in Barpeta district of Assam while maintaining stringent quality standards, following specific directives from the Chief Minister of Assam.

The senior administrator conducted detailed field inspections of construction sites managed by the Bhawanipur–Sorbhog–Pakabetbari Territorial Road Division, examining progress on earthwork, pavement laying, drainage systems and safety installations. The road network serves as a primary arterial route for commercial transport and daily commuters across the district.

Jha warned contractors and engineers that any deviation from technical specifications or delays in execution would result in disciplinary action. He ordered immediate corrective measures at sites where progress had fallen behind schedule or quality concerns were identified.

The inspections revealed satisfactory progress on several stretches, though work at certain locations faced obstacles including land acquisition issues, weather disruptions and material supply shortages. The deputy commissioner instructed project teams to submit comprehensive status reports outlining specific challenges and proposed solutions.

"Quality maintenance is a long-term investment in infrastructure durability, not merely a procedural requirement," Jha told site supervisors during the inspections. He mandated regular testing of materials, particularly aggregates, bitumen and concrete, to ensure compliance with PWD specifications.

Engineers were directed to conduct routine compaction tests, verify pavement thickness and document any departures from approved designs. Additional manpower and machinery must be deployed where necessary to prevent further schedule slippages, according to the instructions issued.

The deputy commissioner also emphasised worker and commuter safety, requiring proper barricades, signage and lighting at construction zones. Diversions must be clearly marked and safely navigable, he stated.

Local residents living near construction sites expressed optimism about improved connectivity once projects are completed. Jha assured them that the district administration remains committed to delivering infrastructure that meets public expectations.

The PWD territorial division has been given a fixed deadline to submit updated progress reports. Similar inspection drives will continue across other infrastructure projects in the coming weeks as part of broader governance reforms aimed at strengthening accountability in public works execution.

The monitoring initiative forms part of the state government's push to accelerate grassroots development and enhance rural-urban connectivity across Assam's districts.