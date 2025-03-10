The Barpeta district administration convened a flood preparedness meeting on Monday, March 10 at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall, marking the district’s first major planning session for disaster mitigation this year.

The meeting was presided over by Kaustuv Kalita, ACS, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) cum Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Attendees included the CEO of Zila Parishad, Circle Officers, Block Development Officers (BDOs), the District Project Officer (DPO) of DDMA, Field Officers (FOs), and Heads of Departments (HoDs) from various governmental agencies.

During the session, ADC Kaustuv Kalita conducted a comprehensive review of flood mitigation strategies across departments and emphasized the need for a proactive and coordinated approach. He directed all HoDs and Circle Officers to submit a detailed 'Flood Contingency Plan' within 15 days. These plans must encompass resource inventories, identification of vulnerable zones, designated relief centers, elevated platforms, and a mapping of key population clusters to facilitate efficient disaster response.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of interdepartmental coordination to bolster flood preparedness. Key discussions focused on early warning systems, community awareness initiatives, and real-time response mechanisms to minimize the impact on residents. Officials stressed the need for swift decision-making and seamless communication during emergencies.

Given Barpeta’s vulnerability to severe flooding, the administration has prioritized early warning dissemination and public engagement. Measures under discussion included strengthening evacuation protocols, stockpiling essential relief supplies, and ensuring robust health and sanitation facilities in the event of prolonged inundation.

The administration has also highlighted the necessity of maintaining critical infrastructure, such as repairing embankments, clearing drainage networks, and reinforcing flood-prone structures. Additionally, strategies for mobilizing well-equipped rescue teams were deliberated to ensure an efficient emergency response.

As part of its preparedness drive, the DDMA will conduct awareness campaigns and mock drills in flood-prone areas to educate communities on emergency protocols.

A follow-up review meeting is scheduled in the coming weeks to assess the progress of contingency planning and ensure all preventive measures are in place before heavy rainfall begins.