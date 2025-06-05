The District Administration, Barpeta, on June 5 undertook a slew of initiates to raise awareness about the environment on to commemorate "World Environment Day."

The celebration was launched at the town square (Paanch Ali Chowk) in the district headquarter, where key members of the District Administration assembled to watch a street play designed to raise awareness against reckless disposal of plastics, particularly in rivers. District Commissioner (I/c) Diganta Baishya, ACS, Additional District Commissioner Moushumi Chetia, ACS, Chairman, Municipal Board, Chabilal Das, and Cultural Officer, Barpeta, Bidyut Bikash Das, were among the officials and dignitaries in attendance. The street play was organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs in association with Department of Forest and District Administration.

The play "Nodir Oxukh" (ailment of the river), performed by a troupe of local artists, served as a cautionary tale against the hazards of plastic pollution in water bodies. The play also featured traditional song and dance sequences lamenting damage to the environment due to irresponsible disposal of plastic.

Stressing the need for district-wide pro-environment measures, District Commissioner (I/C), Diganta Baishya, said, "Pollution levels are rising and usage of plastic remains high. The government has undertaken several steps to promote a healthy environment and our street play should serve as a reminder each of us must do out part to save the environment and nature."

Chabilal Das, illuminating the gathering about the history of the "World Environment Day," stressed that pro-environment practices should be practiced throughout the year, and not only on one particular day. "Global warming and plastics remain a grave threat for the world," he observed.

The members of the District Administration, Barpeta, also encouraged people to plant saplings in line with the government's policies.

The members of District Administration, Barpeta, planted saplings in the Ashok Park in the epicentre of town, and also distributed plants to members of the general public.

Similar programmes were held in each Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) of Barpeta to mark the "World Environment Day."