Assam: Barpeta district trains over 1100 BLOs to ensure error free electoral rolls

A district-level training programme for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and BLO Supervisors of all Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in Barpeta was successfully conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission of India.



Altogether, 1094 BLOs and 103 BLO Supervisors participated in the training sessions. The training aimed to equip them with essential knowledge and practical understanding of electoral roll maintenance and updated procedural guidelines ahead of the upcoming electoral processes. ADC (Election) Moushumi Chetia, ACS, shared that the training marks a vital step in ensuring error-free and inclusive electoral rolls.



On July 15, sessions were held for 22-Mandia and 23-Chenga LACs. The training was conducted by the respective EROs cum ADCs; AEROs cum Circle Officers and BDOs of Mandia and Chenga; ADC (Election); the Election Officer; State Level Master Trainer (SLMT); and Assistant Level Master Trainers (ALMTs).



On July 16, similar training was held for 24-Barpeta (SC) and 25-Pakabetbari LACs. The sessions were led by respective EROs cum ADCs; AEROs cum Circle Officers of Barpeta and Sarthebari; BDOs of Sarukhetri and Ghilazari-Rupsi; along with ADC (Election); the Election Officer; SLMT; and ALMTs.



The sessions stressed the importance of maintaining updated, error-free electoral rolls, compliance with ECI norms, and enhancing field-level coordination for a smooth and transparent electoral process in the district.