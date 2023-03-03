On the first day of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) on March 3, a strange incident occurred. The English question paper was reported to have been leaked, with WhatsApp photos going viral. However, the Barpeta Education Department has denied the allegations of the question paper leak.

According to reports, the District Education Officer for Barpeta, Ratul Kumar Das, denied the accusations made about the question paper leak. Education Officer Ratul further stated that "the student who left the examination hall after 11 a.m. must be one of those who circulated the question paper."

SEBA guidelines state that any examinee may leave the test hall after 11 a.m., as stated by the education officer. The Barpeta district education officer also stated that he does not know which student left the examination hall just after 11 a.m.

It was originally claimed that today's question paper had gone viral over Whatsapp in Baghbar, Barpeta district. The district education officer in Barpeta has denied the allegations, stating that no question paper has been leaked.

As the investigation into this incident continues, the Barpeta Education Department is urging students and parents to maintain calm and not to spread rumors. With the HSLC exams underway, the department is determined to conduct the tests fairly and without any malpractices.