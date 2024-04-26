Barpeta district in Assam has emerged as a beacon of development, achieving significant milestones across various sectors. Bolstered by the visionary policies of the Assam Government, Barpeta is rapidly advancing on the path of prosperity, particularly in healthcare, education, and social welfare.

Under the policies of the Assam Government, Barpeta's healthcare infrastructure has undergone a remarkable expansion. The district now boasts a formidable array of medical facilities, including 1 Medical College, 49 Primary Health Centres, 12 Community Health Centres, 262 Sub-Centres, 1 Sub Divisional Hospital, and 1 District Hospital. This network ensures comprehensive healthcare access to the residents, marking a significant stride towards achieving healthcare equity and inclusivity.

Education, the cornerstone of development, has received paramount attention in Barpeta. With a total of 1775 educational institutions, comprising 1221 primary schools, 308 upper primary schools, 178 secondary schools, 46 higher secondary schools, and 22 colleges, the district is fostering a conducive environment for learning and academic excellence. This robust educational infrastructure underscores the government's commitment to empowering the youth and fostering a knowledge-driven society.

Barpeta's progress extends beyond healthcare and education, encompassing various social welfare initiatives aimed at uplifting the disadvantaged sections of society. The district has witnessed commendable outcomes in schemes such as the National Food Security Act (NFSA), with 13,36,935 beneficiaries, and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), benefiting 11,72,267 individuals. Moreover, initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and PM SVANidhi have witnessed impressive implementation rates, reflecting the efficacy of government interventions in addressing housing and livelihood challenges.

Barpeta's journey towards development is highlighted by its commitment to empowering communities at the grassroots level. With a high percentage of Self-Help Group (SHG) beneficiaries, successful implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), and widespread coverage of Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) and schools, the district is fostering social cohesion and economic resilience.