With few more days left for Diwali, the firecracker industries in India are boosting their production, citing the rising demand for eco-friendly crackers.

Here in Barpeta too, a cracker industry led by Ritamani Pathak has to upsurge its production for the forthcoming festival of lights.

"For the last three months, we are preparing the firecrackers and now we are ready for the final touch. After that we will export these crackers to various parts of Assam as well as to the other North-Eastern States of India ", said Ritamani Pathak.

She also mentioned that due to COVID, in the last few years, they faced lots of hurdles in smoothly running the business.

It is worth mentioning that the business was set up by her ancestors but after their death, Ritamani Pathak along with her mother is running the same, who are now feeding the families of many workers associated with the industry.

"We are producing crackers that aren't harmful to the environment. We are emphasizing more on producing green crackers," she added.

She further appeals to people to buy green crackers for this upcoming Diwali.

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