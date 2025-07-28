Assam: Barpeta honours freedom fighter Tarun Ram Phukan on Desh Bhakti Diwas

Tarun Ram Phukan, the renowned freedom fighter from Assam who played a key role in India's independence movement, was remembered today in Barpeta on the occasion of Desh Bhakti Diwas. Since 2021, the Government of Assam has observed Phukan’s death anniversary (July 28) as Desh Bhakti Diwas to inspire patriotic fervour among citizens.

The commemorative event was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Jayanta Bora, ACS, and graced by noted litterateur and Kalaguru and Siksharatna awardee, Akshay Kumar Mishra, as the chief guest. District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO), Rana Pratap Saikia, was also present. Students, teachers, and members of the general public gathered to pay tribute to the legacy of Phukan.

In his address, Mishra delved into the history of nationalism in both India and Assam, highlighting the profound contributions of Tarun Ram Phukan. He portrayed the man behind the freedom fighter, emphasizing his leadership, sacrifice, and unyielding spirit. Mishra noted that Assam, the land of Lachit Borphukan, has a long-standing tradition of valor and patriotism. He also remarked that patriotism manifests not only on the battlefield but also in the everyday contributions of citizens from all walks of life.

ADC Jayanta Bora lauded the Assam Government’s initiative to honour Phukan through Desh Bhakti Diwas and encouraged people, especially the youth, to emulate his values. “Let this day not only be a remembrance, but also a renewal of our commitment to the ideals he stood for,” he said. He also emphasized the importance of fostering a strong sense of civic responsibility among the younger generation.

Speaking at the event, DIPRO Rana Pratap Saikia highlighted the significance of remembering towering figures like Tarun Ram Phukan through observances like Desh Bhakti Diwas. He urged attendees to carry forward the spirit of freedom and sacrifice in their daily lives, adding that such commemorations play a crucial role in keeping the legacy of India’s freedom struggle alive.

The event was jointly organized by the District Administration, Barpeta, and the Office of the DIPRO, Barpeta.