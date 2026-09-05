Assam: Barpeta honours senior-most retired teachers for lifetime of service

The senior-most retired primary school teachers of Assam’s Barpeta district were felicitated on September 5 under the “Governor Assam Varishtha Sikshak Samman, 2026” for their dedicated and long-standing contribution to education.

At a district-level ceremony held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s office, District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak felicitated Bhabananda Bharali, the senior-most retired primary school teacher of the district, on behalf of the Governor of Assam.

At the block level, Abdus Salam from Mandia, Dipcharan Roy from Bhawanipur, Radhika Mohan Nath from Rupshi and Gopal Chandra Talukdar from Barpeta were also felicitated.

Speaking at the event, Pathak highlighted the role of teachers in shaping generations and strengthening society. He said their dedication, commitment and selfless service deserved recognition and could inspire the younger generation of educators.

Additional District Commissioner Pranjal Pratim Konwar, Inspector of Schools Bitopan Hazarika and other senior officials and staff of the Barpeta district administration attended the ceremony.