A sensitization programme to combat human trafficking and witch-hunting was held on July 29 at Barpeta, organized by the Women & Child Development Department, Barpeta, in collaboration with the District Administration, Barpeta.

The programme brought together key stakeholders from various departments including Health, Education, Police, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), District Child Protection Office (DCPO) and the academic community. Participants shared their experiences, challenges, and suggestions for tackling these critical social issues.

The aim of the programme was to raise awareness, strengthen coordination, and develop a collaborative approach to prevent and respond to cases of human trafficking and witch-hunting in the district. The meeting emphasized the importance of community awareness, timely intervention, and legal support for victims.

Officials stressed the need for regular training, grassroots awareness drives, and stronger enforcement of protective laws to ensure safety and dignity for vulnerable groups, especially women and children.