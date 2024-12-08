The Sub-National Immunization Day (Polio) campaign was launched on December 8 at the Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, Barpeta. The vital district-wide initiative targets immunizing 3,07,373 children aged under five, representing 14.9% of the population, against polio.

The program was officially launched in the presence of Assistant Commissioner, Sanskriti Somani, IAS (P), Jt. Director, of Health (i/c), Dr. Hashmat Ali, and other key officials.

The campaign highlights Barpeta's commitment to eradicating polio and ensuring that no child is left behind, Jt. Director, Health (i/c) Dr. Hashmat Ali, has noted. He stressed that the health department, in collaboration with local stakeholders, is working tirelessly to make this mission a success.

No less than 1,125 Polio Booths have been set up across the district, with 62 transit points designated for vaccination. Moreover, ten Melas/Bazaars have been identified to enhance accessibility.

Meanwhile, 27 mobile teams have been deployed to cover remote and underserved areas, with altogether 4,716 field workers engaged for door-to-door immunization. Additionally, 256 Supervisors have been appointed to monitor and ensure the smooth execution of the program, with a special focus on 26 brick kilns and 203 difficult booths to address accessibility challenges.

District Immunization Officer, Dr Abdur Rashid Bhyan, and the District Information and Public Relations Officer, Rana Pratap Saikia, along with officials from the DPMU and the Office of the Additional CM&HO (FW) were also present at the launch.