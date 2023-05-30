The tranquil land of Barpeta Satra is currently grappling with the relentless hooliganism orchestrated by the notorious land mafia, Nurul and Subur.



In a brazen display of disregard for the government, the law, and the district administration, these two land mafias have encroached upon approximately 126 bighas of Satra land, unleashing a reign of illegal activities.

Situated just three kilometers away from Barpeta Satra, Majergaon bears witness to the audacious encroachments orchestrated by these land mafia. With an utter disregard for the sacredness of the land, Nurul and Subur have shamelessly seized control over the entire satra's land, exploiting it for their nefarious gains. Reports indicate that they are selling portions of the satra's land to outsiders for exorbitant amounts, reaching into lakhs of rupees.

What is even more astonishing is the audacity with which Nurul and Subur are executing their illicit operations. The satra's land, originally worth a fortune, is being sold off with a mere Rs 10 document prepared by the mafia duo. Exploiting the vulnerabilities of the system, they have turned this sacred land into a goldmine for their own benefit.

The land mafia's unscrupulous activities have escalated to the point where they are conducting constant excavations on the satra land, capitalizing on their illegal possession. Day and night, the roar of excavators echoes across the once-serene landscape as they shamelessly dig up and sell off the land that once held cultural and religious significance.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, the district administration has sprung into action to tackle these rampant illegal encroachments. Acting upon the orders of the district collector, the staff from the circle officer's office conducted a preliminary inquiry into the encroachments on the satra land. Their findings substantiated the truth behind the encroachments, confirming the severity of the issue.

In light of this alarming revelation, the circle officer's office is now in the process of compiling a comprehensive probe report that will be submitted to the district collector. The aim is to shed light on the extent of the encroachments and to pave the way for decisive action against the land mafia, Nurul and Subur.