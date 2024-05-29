The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, caught Laba Kanta Nath, a Lot Mandal at the office of the Circle Officer in Sarthebari Revenue Circle, Barpeta district, red-handed while accepting a bribe on May 29. Nath was apprehended in his office following a complaint about him demanding a bribe for mutation-related work.

The operation was conducted following the complaint, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat corruption within government offices. The complainant reported Nath's demand for an illegal payment, prompting the anti-corruption team to take swift action.

Nath's arrest underscores the Directorate's commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in public services. The authorities have reiterated their zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and have urged citizens to report any such incidents to help in their eradication.

Further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of Nath's actions and any potential involvement of other individuals in the office.