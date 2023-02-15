Assam Police on January 14 arrested a physiotherapy student of Barpeta Medical College allegedly involved in acquiring commission from a private laboratory in the name of tests.

According to reports, a physiotherapy student of Barpeta Medical College has been arrested this time on charges of cheating the patient's relatives.

The arrested student identified as Minhazuddin alias Minhaj is a resident of Baghbar in the Barpeta district.

The incident came to light after a patient identified as Pinki Deka from Gomura village in Sarthebari came to Barpeta Medical College Hospital for treatment.

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The accused student, in the pretext of helping the patient's relative in various ways including admission to the hospital, called the patient to a private hospital for medical tests.

The accused allegedly instead of checking the blood tests given to the patient by the doctor in the hospital forced the relatives to enter into the trap of cheating by the broker and examine the tests in a private laboratory.

The patient's family had to shell out Rs 5,970 for a blood test at a private lab shown by Minhajuddin, however, the doctors claimed that all the tests would have been possible at just Rs 900 if they had done it at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the doctor on duty informed principal Dr Ramen Talukdar about the incident in such a manner that the parent of the daily wage patient was so upset.

The parents of the patient then lodged an FIR at Barpeta Medical College police station on the advice of principal Dr Ramen Talukdar.

Based on the FIR the Barpeta police arrested Minhazuddin who was produced before the court.

Meanwhile, the medical college authorities have requested patients and relatives of the patient not to give shelter to any touts.