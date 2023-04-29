Ward commissioner of Barpeta , Rajen Talukdar, on April 29 held a press conference to address the recent controversy surrounding the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing scheme. The ward commissioner announced that every poor family in the Barpeta municipality will now receive PMAY housing.

The announcement comes after news broke that some poor families in Ghoramara hati of Barpeta municipality were being deprived of PMAY housing. Talukdar expressed his concern for the affected families and took immediate action to ensure that every poor family in the city will receive the housing they are entitled to.

According to Talukdar, the names of all poor families in Barpeta municipality have already been included in the beneficiary list, and they will receive PMAY housing based on government policy. Talukdar also made it clear that it is unacceptable to remove a family's name from the beneficiary list due to political affiliations.

During the press conference, Talukdar also revealed that he had faced humiliation from a section of people, and it is important to stand up for the rights of the poor. The Barpeta municipality was previously held by the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) party, but poor families did not receive PMAY housing under their administration.

Talukdar further announced that the newly formed Barpeta municipality, in alliance with AGP and BJP, has prepared a list of PMAY beneficiaries that includes the names of all poor families in the city. The municipality is committed to ensuring that every poor family in Barpeta receives the housing they deserve, he said.