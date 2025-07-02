Assam: Barpeta observes 43rd District Day with cultural fervour and civic spirit

The 43rd Barpeta District Day was observed on Tuesday with a series of official and cultural programs organized by the district administration across various locations in the district.

The day began with a tribute to the founder of Barpeta and a tree plantation drive, led by the district administration. This was followed by a seminar at 4:00 PM that focused on Barpeta's socio-political development since its inception as a district. Several prominent citizens from different sectors of society participated in the discussion.

Akshay Kumar Misra, noted litterateur from Barpeta, suggested several measures to improve the cultural and social landscape of the district.

Notably, various cultural and social organisations participated in the event organised at the District Library.

In the evening, people from all walks of life across Barpeta lit lamps to commemorate the occasion. Additionally, all government offices were illuminated and decorated to mark the occasion.

The celebrations culminated with a stage performance of the play ‘Satta’ by the Assam Natya Sanmilan, Dakshin Barpeta Branch. The play was directed by noted theatre artist Satyen Das and drew a large crowd.

District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS, oversaw the proceedings and appealed to residents to continue contributing to the progress and harmony of the district.

The District Commissioner also feted several individuals who had performed admirably in public work in several departments such as police, education, social welfare, etc.

Barpeta was declared a separate district on July 1, 1983. Since then, the day has been commemorated annually with public events and official programs.